Manchester City report: Citizens to battle United for West Ham star Declan Rice
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The London club value the England midfielder at around £100 million
Manchester City will challenge Manchester United for the signature of West Ham star Declan Rice during the summer transfer window, according to reports.
The England international has long been linked with an Old Trafford move, but the Daily Mail writes that the Red Devils’ rivals are ready to join a fiercely contested battle for the midfielder.
The outlet says that City have already agreed a £63 million deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but the cost of that signing won’t deter them from pursuing a deal for £100m-rated Rice.
The Hammers man is viewed as a successor to departing City skipper Fernandinho, and the Citizens have asked to be kept informed about Rice’s plans.
The 23-year-old’s contract in east London expires in 2024 and he is said to be considering his options, with both Manchester clubs and former club Chelsea among the interested parties.
Rice has been a key figure for David Moyes’ side this season, making 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Londoners reach the Europa League semi-finals and seventh place in the Premier League.
The midfielder's form at the London Stadium has earned him a regular place in Gareth Southgate’s England side, and he started every game at Euro 2020 last summer as the Three Lions finished as runners-up.
City, who are top of the Premier League table and in the Champions League semi-finals, would be able to offer the youngster his first taste of European football’s top club competition.
More Manchester United stories
NEWS Manchester United dressing room 'just a disaster', says Paul Scholes
QUIZ! Can you name every Manchester United manager's most played players since Sir Alex Ferguson?
RECORDS Cristiano Ronaldo hits incredible Premier League goal landmark for Manchester United
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.