Manchester City report: Citizens to battle United for West Ham star Declan Rice

Manchester City will challenge Manchester United for the signature of West Ham star Declan Rice during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The England international has long been linked with an Old Trafford move, but the Daily Mail writes that the Red Devils’ rivals are ready to join a fiercely contested battle for the midfielder.

The outlet says that City have already agreed a £63 million deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but the cost of that signing won’t deter them from pursuing a deal for £100m-rated Rice.

The Hammers man is viewed as a successor to departing City skipper Fernandinho, and the Citizens have asked to be kept informed about Rice’s plans.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 23-year-old’s contract in east London expires in 2024 and he is said to be considering his options, with both Manchester clubs and former club Chelsea among the interested parties.

Rice has been a key figure for David Moyes’ side this season, making 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Londoners reach the Europa League semi-finals and seventh place in the Premier League.

The midfielder's form at the London Stadium has earned him a regular place in Gareth Southgate’s England side, and he started every game at Euro 2020 last summer as the Three Lions finished as runners-up.

City, who are top of the Premier League table and in the Champions League semi-finals, would be able to offer the youngster his first taste of European football’s top club competition.

More Manchester United stories

NEWS Manchester United dressing room 'just a disaster', says Paul Scholes

QUIZ! Can you name every Manchester United manager's most played players since Sir Alex Ferguson?

RECORDS Cristiano Ronaldo hits incredible Premier League goal landmark for Manchester United