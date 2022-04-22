Quiz! Can you name every Manchester United manager's most played players since Sir Alex Ferguson?

You have 10 minutes to guess 120 players.

Manchester United have had six managers in the Premier League era, have won 13 titles and been the most successful club in England since 1992.

But just one of them was responsible for that, really. We're almost a decade on from Sir Alex telling his faithful flock to back the new boss but United are yet to add another title to that glistening cabinet.

Ferguson melded a team around young talents who grew up to become leaders of men. He had his generals – and they came to define the competition they dominated as much as the club that they represented.

The next five gaffers… not so much. Each one has had his favourites; those to rely on… but can you remember who they were?

