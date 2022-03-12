Manchester City report: Dortmund star Erling Haaland agrees deal to join City over Real Madrid
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
The Norwegian sensation will choose a move to the Etihad over the Bernabeu this summer
Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign sought-after Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, say reports.
The 21-year-old is wanted by several top clubs across Europe, but the Daily Mail writes that sources close to the player expect him to choose City.
Competition is fierce for Haaland’s signature, as the prolific Norwegian will be available for around £63 million when his release clause becomes active at the end of the season.
However, the report says that the deal will amount to around £100m in total, including a commission for agent Mino Raiola and a signing-on bonus.
Real Madrid are said to be City’s major rivals in the transfer battle, although Barcelona and PSG are also interested.
From the outside, the Etihad looks like a logical destination for the young striker.
He has family ties to the club, given his father Alf-Inge spent three years playing there between 2000 and 2003.
But he would also be a key piece in Pep Guardiola’s jigsaw, given that the City squad currently lacks a natural, reliable number nine.
Not that it’s a major problem – City are top of the Premier League and only Liverpool have scored more goals than them this season – but the presence of Haaland would make them an even more formidable side.
The Norway international has struggled with a few injury problems this season, but that hasn’t affected his form when he has been available.
Haaland has 23 goals in 20 games for Dortmund this term, continuing a remarkably prolific spell with the German side.
He has scored 80 goals in just 79 appearances for the club since arriving from Salzburg in January 2020 – it’s little wonder such a high-profile queue has formed.
