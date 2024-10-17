Manchester City star has walked the most of any Premier League outfielder this season

Manchester City are renowned for keeping possession of the football under Pep Guardiola, but it's been revealed that one of the side's most important outfielders has actually walked the furthest in the Premier League so far this season.

Leading the average possession stats in England's top flight this term with an average of 63.6 per cent possession, Manchester City have dominated teams with Ruben Dias in defence and Erling Haaland up front.

Data collated by Opta and BBC Sport, though, has also revealed that, while Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly has spent the highest percentage of his time walking, for an average of 78.5 per cent, it's actually one of Guardiola's charges who has covered the most distance while walking.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland loves to walk

Haaland loves to walk (Image credit: Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Erling Haaland has covered 28.2km in just seven Premier League games this season while walking, averaging a total distance of 4.03km a game not breaking into a stride.

It's clearly working well for the Norwegian goal machine, though, as he's plundered 10 goals already this term. Considering that's less than 20 per cent of the season played, he could well bag more than 50 if he continues along the same trajectory.

And it's not to say he isn't running, either. Haaland is one of six players who has both walked the furthest for his team and also made the most amount of sprints, too. He has made 96 sprints in total - still nearly half of the 187 Antony Gordon has managed for Newcastle - which is the most of any Manchester City player.

It's unlikely Guardiola will care about Haaland's walking (Image credit: Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Gordon, Antonee Robinson at Fulham, Ipswich's Leif Davies, Diogo Dalot of Manchester United and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo join Haaland in the same boat.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VIDEO: Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

After Haaland's 28.2km comes West Ham United defender Max Kilman, who has walked 27.5km.

But the stats aren't just reserved for defenders or lonesome strikers: attackers Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze, Matheus Cunha and Semenyo have all walked the most at their respective sides.