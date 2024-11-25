Manchester City step up plans for new striker, in bid to save season: report

Pep Guardiola could have a new striker on his radar

Manchester City’s dismal run of form might mean they delve into the transfer market in January. The Citizens have lost five matches in a row in all competitions and will want to ensure they remain in contention for trophies.

The priority is likely to be midfield reinforcements after Ballon d’Or winner Rodri’s season-ending ACL injury. His absence has been keenly felt since September.

But a recent report suggests City could still be looking to bolster their attacking options, perhaps providing some support for Erling Haaland.

Manchester City accelerating plans for Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via Sport Witness), City are one of several clubs interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swede has been in exceptional form this season, notching 23 goals from 18 appearances in all competitions. He has also scored nine in six UEFA Nations League games, including four last time out against Azerbaijan.

Haaland is struggling in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no surprise, then, that Gyokeres has a host of potential suitors. City will reportedly have scouts at the Jose Alvalade Stadium as Sporting host Arsenal in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also all believed to be watching the 26-year-old, formerly of Coventry and Swansea.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

City will already know all about Gyokeres’ qualities after he netted a hat-trick against them in the Champions League earlier this month. Record claim that Hugo Viana, who is set to leave Sporting to become City’s director of football, could play a big part in any potential transfer.

But City will likely face stiff competition for Gyokeres’ signature. Links to United have been heightened by Ruben Amorim’s switch from Sporting to Old Trafford.

The €100 million asking price could prove to be a sticking point too. It remains to be seen if City would be willing to pay such a fee for a striker when Haaland will still be the main man.

In FFT’s view, Gyokeres is amongst the world’s best strikers on current form and would make City’s attack even more ominous. Julian Alvarez has been missed this season and competition for Haaland would help, but other positions should be prioritised as Guardiola looks to address his side’s uncharacteristic slump.