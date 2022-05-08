Manchester City target Erling Haaland will decide future 'in the next week'

Manchester City target Erling Haaland is expected to decide his future in the next week, according to his current club Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland has been linked with the world's biggest clubs ever since signing for Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and the 21-year-old Norwegian is available for a cut-price €75 million this summer under terms agreed by his late agent Mino Raiola.

City and Real Madrid were widely thought to be the two clubs leading the race for his signature this summer, although interest from the Spanish champions has reportedly cooled in the last couple of weeks and that leaves the Premier League leaders in pole position for his transfer.

"[There should be] clarity in the next week," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 in Germany when asked about Haaland's future.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."

Haaland, who was born in Leeds, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.

Manchester City have focused their attentions on signing Haaland since missing out on Harry Kane in a protracted pursuit of the Tottenham striker last summer.