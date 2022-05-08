Manchester City target Erling Haaland will decide future 'in the next week'
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester City want to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and the German club have said there will be 'clarity' over his future in the coming days
Manchester City target Erling Haaland is expected to decide his future in the next week, according to his current club Borussia Dortmund.
Haaland has been linked with the world's biggest clubs ever since signing for Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020 and the 21-year-old Norwegian is available for a cut-price €75 million this summer under terms agreed by his late agent Mino Raiola.
City and Real Madrid were widely thought to be the two clubs leading the race for his signature this summer, although interest from the Spanish champions has reportedly cooled in the last couple of weeks and that leaves the Premier League leaders in pole position for his transfer.
"[There should be] clarity in the next week," Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sport1 in Germany when asked about Haaland's future.
"I wouldn't be surprised if he moved on in the end."
Haaland, who was born in Leeds, has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund.
Manchester City have focused their attentions on signing Haaland since missing out on Harry Kane in a protracted pursuit of the Tottenham striker last summer.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.