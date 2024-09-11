Manchester United's no.1 target for next summer REVEALED as £68m star: report

By
published

Manchester United could be ready for another busy summer window next year

Manchester United&#039;s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United began the summer transfer window licking their wounds following their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era.

Erik ten Hag’s men limped to eighth place in the table with a negative goal difference, although an FA Cup final win over their neighbours Manchester City did mean they were able to end the season on a high.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.