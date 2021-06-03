Manchester City transfer news: Bernardo Silva vulnerable as club plots squad rebuild

Manchester City could cash in on Bernardo Silva as part of a plan to rebuild the squad this summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League title at a canter last term, while also triumphing in the League Cup.

They were knocked out of the FA Cup in the semi-finals, though, and once again missed out on the Champions League.

City reached the final of Europe’s premier competition for the first time in their history, but an underwhelming performance led to a 1-0 defeat by Chelsea last weekend.

Guardiola is looking to revamp his squad this summer, with Raheem Sterling among those who has been linked with the exit door .

City are prepared to spend in the upcoming transfer market, but they will be looking to raise funds through player sales first.

And according to the Daily Telegraph , Silva is in danger of being sold by the Premier League champions.

The Portugal international started 24 games in the Premier League in 2020/21, and another 11 in the Champions League.

Silva was among the beneficiaries of Guardiola’s decision to adopt a false-nine system for much of the campaign.

However, City are now willing to sacrifice some of their creativity in return for an out-and-out goalscorer.

And with Phil Foden having cemented his position as a first-team star, Silva is now seen as expendable.

Clubs in Spain, Italy and France are said to hold an interest in the former Monaco schemer, who is part of Portugal’s Euro 2020 squad.

Meanwhile, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that the club are eyeing new signings for the summer.

“You need to constantly bring talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level on the top,” he told the club’s website .

“Having won the league it is not the team to sit back and be content, that is the biggest mistake. This is the time to send a strong message that there is no contentment, you are not satisfied with just winning the league.

“We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero, very hard shoes to fill but I am confident we will find the right player to fill those shoes.

“There are other areas in the team that need investment, not too many, it is not about numbers, it is about quality.

“The squad is a phenomenal squad, you don’t win the Premier League and get to the Champions League final if you don’t have a good squad. We will bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions.”.

