Manchester City transfer news: City prepare two-year deal for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Manchester City will offer Sergio Ramos a two-year deal if he fails to agree a new Real Madrid contract, say reports.

The 35-year-old, who was left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad after an injury-plagued season, is out of contract in the Spanish capital next month.

According to ESPN, the centre-back wants to stay in Madrid but is willing to find a new club if he can’t reach an agreement with Merengues president Florentino Perez.

Pep Guardiola appreciates Ramos’ experience and leadership and City have been closely monitoring the situation.

Their plan is to table a two-year contract that could be extended by another year depending on performance, or alternatively a spell at City Group club New York City FC in MLS.

Sources have told the outlet that Ramos’ future will be decided in the next few days during meetings with Perez.

The defender wants to sign on for another two years at the Bernabeu, but Real are yet to budge on their policy of offering players aged over 30 renewals of a maximum one year at a time.

Ramos made just 21 appearances in all competitions this season and has barely kicked a ball in 2021 due to injury problems, resulting in his exclusion from Luis Enrique’s Spain squad.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?