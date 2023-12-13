Manchester City in talks to offload Kalvin Phillips to Premier League rival: report

Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is set to leave the Treble winners, with talks ongoing over an Etihad exit.

The midfielder joined City in the summer of 2022 for an initial £42 million, leaving Leeds United after eight years of senior football in Yorkshire. Phillips made 12 appearances in his first Premier League campaign under Pep Guardiola, as he was eased into a winning side that relied heavily on Rodri.

But this season, the England international has managed just another four appearances in the league, with Guardiola favouring other options. Phillips hasn't been given a chance during Rodri's suspensions this term, heavily implying he will depart in January to secure a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad.

Rodri has kept Kalvin Phillips out of the City side (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk claims that Newcastle United are in talks over a loan move for Phillips in January.

The Toon are operating under a tight budget, having spent a lot of money in recent seasons, meaning that a permanent deal for the 28-year-old is currently out of the question. It may not be necessary, either, given that Sandro Tonali is only serving a suspension and will be back next season.

Recently The Sun exclusively broke the news that Manchester United have set him as their top transfer target, with the likes of Liverpool also said to be interested in the last year or so in the prospect of signing Phillips, too.

"Juventus have contacted his agents," say TEAMtalk but have, "fallen behind the Magpies in the race to sign him in January."

Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Phillips (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have several injuries affecting the team, with numbers thin in midfield.

Transfermarkt says Phillips is worth €28m.

