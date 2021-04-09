Manchester City transfer news: Leeds United join the race for departing Sergio Aguero

Leeds United are the latest club to express an interest in signing Sergio Aguero on a free transfer when he leaves Manchester City this summer.

According to 90min, the legendary striker is a surprise target for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as they prepare to sell Rodrigo after a disappointing season.

The Spaniard arrived from Valencia for a club-record fee but has been unable to displace Patrick Bamford from the starting line-up and looks set to return to La Liga.

With Rodrigo seemingly on the way out of Elland Road, Bielsa is aiming to boost his attacking options after a promising start to life in the Premier League.

Although Leeds won’t be able to offer Aguero the prospect of European football, they know that he is settled in the north west and wouldn’t have to relocate.

They hope that their ambitious plans for the future, and the chance to work with his compatriot Bielsa, will also appeal.

The Whites create a lot of chances with their adventurous style of play and Aguero is the sort of clinical finisher who would thrive on that.

The 32-year-old has become Man City’s all-time leading goalscorer during a glorious decade at the club, featuring 257 goals in all competitions.

He has contributed to three titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups over the last 10 years, with more trophies still to play for in the coming months.

Pep Guardiola’s side seem destined to regain the Premier League and remain in contention for a historic quadruple.

On a personal level, it has been a disappointing season for Aguero, who has missed a lot of football through injury and has only managed three goals in 15 appearances.

He will be looking forward to a fresh start at a new club, with Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all registering their interest in recent weeks.