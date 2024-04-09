Manchester City ‘agree personal terms’ with Premier League star after Pep Guardiola ’falls’ for player: report
Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with a star after Pep Guardiola reached out and spoke with the midfielder
Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Lucas Paqueta following their failed deal for the player last summer.
The West Ham midfielder almost joined the Citizens last year but the move collapsed after allegations surfaced that the Brazil international had breached gambling rules.
Foot Mercato reports that the reigning Premier League champions have not forgotten about Paqueta and now a deal is edging near, with personal terms already sealed.
The 26-year-old, who has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 41 matches in all competitions this season, has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola following his stunning form in East London.
It’s thought that two men spoke and have expressed their desire to work together in the future. Paqueta has a contract at the London Stadium until June 2027 and it’s not clear yet how much West Ham will want to let him leave.
Indeed, the Brazilian was set to join Guardiola's side at the end of last season but it was then revealed that the FA had launched an investigation into suspicious betting patterns. The ongoing investigation also saw Paqueta taken out of Brazil's national team in August but he was then re-called for the first time in March under the nation's new head coach Dorival Junior.
For me, the move makes a lot of sense for Paqueta and Man City, who have a number of midfielders linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.
The Citizens must ensure that the centre of the park remains unflappable, as it has done for years, and the fact that Paqueta is reaching the peak of his career means that he will be able to slot right in. He is a world-class talent who can play a variety of roles and has rich Premier League experience.
