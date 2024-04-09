Manchester City ‘agree personal terms’ with Premier League star after Pep Guardiola ’falls’ for player: report

By Jacque Talbot
published

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with a star after Pep Guardiola reached out and spoke with the midfielder

Pep Guardiola speaks at a Manchester City press conference in October 2022.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Lucas Paqueta following their failed deal for the player last summer.

The West Ham midfielder almost joined the Citizens last year but the move collapsed after allegations surfaced that the Brazil international had breached gambling rules.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1