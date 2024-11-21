Manchester City preparing eye-watering offer for Kevin De Bruyne replacement: report

Manchester City are preparing to replace Kevin De Bruyne with a genuine A-list talent, in a huge statement of intent.

The Citizens are set to extend Pep Guardiola's contract up until 2026, bringing his time on Eastlands to a decade, with the Catalan expected to wield a little more influence. Director Txiki Begiristain is leaving the club, with Hugo Viana set to become his replacement.

And with an ageing squad, 34-year-old Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with an exit. The Belgian's potential successor is a talking point right now among fans – and now Manchester City have edged closer to securing a superstar to take the mantle.

With De Bruyne himself reaching 10 years at City next summer, talks have begun over his exit.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in 2025 writing for Sky Sports last month, Belgian football journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirmed that upcoming Major League Soccer franchise San Diego have made an offer to match De Bruyne's wages – given that the playmaker's other half, Michele Lacroix, would like a move Stateside.

In response to losing De Bruyne, City have begun work on a deal for Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen.

Fichajes in Spain have noted that City are set to make “a significant financial effort” to land the German who rose to prominence in Leverkusen's unbeaten Double-winning campaign last term.

“Guardiola seeks to reinforce his attacking midfield with a talent that fits into his possession-based and dynamic style,” they write. “The figure that the English side plan to put on the table could prove irresistible.”

Wirtz, who is ranked at no.22 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, has caught the attention of some of Europe's biggest sides. Arsenal and Real Madrid have been noted as admirers, while Liverpool have reportedly opened talks.

FourFourTwo believes that while City would be a fantastic place for Wirtz to settle, there may be more to consider on this deal. Xabi Alonsi is linked with a move to Real Madrid – and that could be the catalyst as to whether the German follows his current coach to the Bernabeu.

City take on Tottenham this weekend when Premier League action returns.

“At the age of 21, Florian Wirtz is already considered one of the world’s finest playmakers after inspiring Bayer Leverkusen to the Double last campaign.

“His control, vision and finishing saw him achieve double figures for Bundesliga goals and assists, tallies without which those achievements wouldn't have been possible. Alongside Jamal Musiala, he’s considered the jewel in Germany’s footballing crown and already a guaranteed starter for the Nationalmannschaft.

“A generational talent of rare intelligence and technical ability, if he doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, I’ll eat my Lederhosen.”