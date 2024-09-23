Manchester City moving for €80m Kevin De Bruyne replacement: report

By
published

Manchester City's 33-year-old skipper Kevin De Bruyne is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad

Manchester City&#039;s Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City responded to last season’s record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title with a somewhat quiet summer transfer window.

Brazilian winger Savinho was the biggest new arrival when he was signed from Troyes in a £30million deal, while Ilkay Gundogan returned to the club on a free transfer. Julian Alvarez’s £82million move to Atletico Madrid was the club’s biggest sale, with City opting against bringing in a replacement before the window shut. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.