Liverpool in talks with Florian Wirtz over huge summer deal: report

Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen in action against Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool have opened talks with Florian Wirtz over a huge move next summer.

The German played at Anfield this week, as Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen came to Merseyside in the Champions League. The German star had a frustrating night, however, finding himself on the losing side, as Luis Diaz picked up a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

While Leverkusen have continued their good form and are in a good position both domestically and in Europe, it's widely expected that Wirtz will depart at some point, as the club's jewel.

Liverpool have edged ahead of rivals in the pursuit of Wirtz

Arne Slot is looking to bring in attacking reinforcements, in the event that Mohamed Salah leaves (Image credit: Getty Images)

The future of Mohamed Salah is still uncertain at Liverpool. Manager Arne Slot said this week that he didn't believe the star was irreplaceable, as the longer his contract saga drags on, the more likely it appears that he will leave.

The Reds have been rumoured to be in talks with Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt as a replacement, but now fresh links to Wirtz suggest a re-think of their frontline.

Could Wirtz replace Salah in the Liverpool side? (Image credit: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Liverpool and Chelsea have both made contact with Wirtz over a move for next summer. The report also notes that Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are all eyeing the £100 million star.

“Liverpool are looking to inject freshness into their midfield with a creative player who complements their current playing style,” they claim. The identification of Wirtz as a potential talent would certainly make sense, too, regarding Slot's playstyle.

Predecessor Jurgen Klopp was an advocate for using a false nine behind incisive wingers who could break into the box. Slot, meanwhile, has utilised more of a traditional striker in Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez – recently trying Diaz as a No.9, too.

Wirtz, who is ranked at no.22 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now, is more of a creative player able to provide behind them.

FourFourTwo understand that Arsenal could well be interested, too – though Leverkusen team-mate Victor Boniface has denied that Wirtz is thinking beyond this season, despite the talk over his future.

Liverpool take on Aston Villa this weekend when Premier League action returns.

Florian Wirtz in action for Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

“At the age of 21, Florian Wirtz is already considered one of the world’s finest playmakers after inspiring Bayer Leverkusen to the Double last campaign.

“His control, vision and finishing saw him achieve double figures for Bundesliga goals and assists, tallies without which those achievements wouldn't have been possible. Alongside Jamal Musiala, he’s considered the jewel in Germany’s footballing crown and already a guaranteed starter for the Nationalmannschaft.

“A generational talent of rare intelligence and technical ability, if he doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, I’ll eat my Lederhosen.”