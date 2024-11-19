Bruno Guimaraes has opened up about talks with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a cross-divisional transfer to the Etihad Stadium over the summer, with an outlandish swap deal touted at one stage involving Rico Lewis or Oscar Bobb. Since then, Rodri has suffered a season-ending ACL injury, increasing the Citizens' need for a replacement No.6.

With Guardiola's without the recent Ballon d'Or winner becoming more evident during Manchester City's poor recent form, Bruno has now spoken about conversations between himself and the Catalan – and his current status at Newcastle.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola “admires” Bruno Guimaraes

Guardiola spoke to Bruno and “admires his work” (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Guimaraes – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now – spoke at length about Newcastle United and conversations with Guardiola.

The 27-year-old noted that he was an “idol” on Tyneside and that he was honoured to be the captain at St. James' Park – though with Rodri missing for the rest of the current campaign, he admitted that Guardiola was an “admirer” of his.

Rodri is out for the rest of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Guimaraes said. “I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League.

“Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle. Of course, having Manchester City’s interest shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than interest. I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football.”

The Brazilian confirmed, too, that he had spoken to Guardiola – but not about a move to Eastlands.

“We have spoken once,” Guimaraes said. “I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

Bruno Guimaraes has confirmed he's spoken to City boss, Pep (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Guimaraes is too big a deal to complete in January. The move could happen over the summer but by then, City may have signed a supplementary figure to Rodri, meaning there would be bigger competition for places.

The Brazilian's comments certainly suggest, too, that he's in no hurry to leave the Magpies. Bruno is worth €85 million, according to Transfermarkt, as City take on Tottenham this weekend when Premier League action returns.