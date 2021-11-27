Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola wants Karim Benzema at the Etihad

Manchester City could turn their attention to Karim Benzema, according to reports, as they continue their search for a new striker.

The Premier League champions spent most of last summer trying to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Spurs refused to budge on their asking price, though, forcing City to withdraw their interest towards the end of the transfer window.

Pep Guardiola's side have lined up without a conventional centre-forward this season, with Gabriel Jesus's appearances usually coming on the right-hand side of a front three.

Bernardo Silva, Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden have all been deployed in the middle of that forward line in recent months.

City are expected to pursue a striker in the January transfer window, although they might have to wait until next summer to land one of their top targets.

They will no doubt consider another move for Kane, while Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic has also been linked.

And Benzema has now emerged as a potential target for Guardiola and co., according to El Nacional.

The France international would not be a long-term option for City given he will be 34 at the start of next season.

But Guardiola admires the Real Madrid striker and believes he would bring a lot to his team for a year or two.

Benzema, who has been at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu since 2009, is said to be interested in playing in the Premier League before his career comes to an end.

And with Madrid expected to sign at least one of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland next summer, Benzema might feel the time is right to seek pastures new.

The former Lyon striker is under contract with the Spanish giants until 2023 and Madrid might be willing to listen to offers for him next summer, particularly as they will need to offload several players in order to fund moves for the likes of Mbappe, Haaland and Paul Pogba.

