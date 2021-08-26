Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola's side not ruling out Cristiano Ronaldo deal

Manchester City are considering a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports, after the Premier League champions failed to agree a deal for Harry Kane.

The Tottenham talisman has been the subject of interest from Pep Guardiola's side all summer.

But City have been forced to admit defeat in their pursuit of the England captain, after their latest offer of £125m was turned down.

Kane confirmed on Wednesday that he will be staying at Spurs for the time being.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he wrote on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."

That leaves City without a natural centre-forward for the season ahead, with Guardiola stating last weekend that he sees Gabriel Jesus as more of a wide forward.

Ferran Torres has impressed while playing through the middle in City's first two matches of 2021/22, but the Premier League champions are short of options in that area of the pitch.

City did win the Premier League title playing with a false nine last season, and Guardiola used a similar system to great effect during his time at Barcelona.

But Ronaldo's availability gives the Premier League champions something to think about ahead of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

According to ESPN, City have not ruled out making a move for the Portugal international.

Juventus are willing to sell Ronaldo before the window closes, and the player himself is thought to be keen on a switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Ronaldo's wage demands might be a problem, though, as he would almost certainly become City's highest earner.

Yet the prospect of working with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner must intrigue Guardiola, who has plenty to think about in the coming days.

