Manchester City transfer news: £127million offer lined up for Harry Kane

Manchester City are preparing a £127million bid for Harry Kane, which would eclipse the British record fee they paid for Jack Grealish just last week.

According to The Guardian, Pep Guardiola remains determined to land the England striker despite Tottenham Hotspur’s reluctance to sell their star man.

Kane has made it clear that he wants to leave Spurs this summer after seeing the club drift out of contention for major honours since sacking Mauricio Pochettino.

He failed to report for pre-season training on time in an attempt to force Tottenham’s hand, which attracted the ire of supporters and club officials.

Kane believes that he has a gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy that would enable him to move on for a suitable fee.

Spurs refute this and intend to hold Kane to the bumper contract he signed in 2018, which still has three years left to run.

Guardiola has spoken publicly of his interest in signing the 28-year-old, who scored 23 goals and registered 14 assists in the Premier League last season.

“If Tottenham don’t want to negotiate, it’s finished,” said Guardiola. “If they are open to negotiate, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him.”

Kane came through the ranks at Tottenham, bursting onto the scene after loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City.

He has developed into one of the world’s most prolific strikers, scoring 221 goals in 336 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Kane has also flourished at international level, leading the line impressively for England as they reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.