Manchester City report: Erling Haaland's 'entourage in talks' over shock Real Madrid move

Manchester City might be forced into finder a replacement for Erling Haaland sooner than expected, as the Norwegian enters talks with Real Madrid.

Haaland's signing in the summer of 2022 culminated in Manchester City winning the treble at the end of his first season at the club, with the striker bagging 52 goals in 53 games.

But Pep Guardiola's side risk losing Haaland after just two years at the club, as he's already started to explore other options available to him - most notably with Real Madrid.

Haaland has been imperious at City (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid and Haaland's representatives are already in discussions over a potential transfer, after learning the €200m release clause in his Manchester City contract only applies to Premier League sides.

With the Real Madrid board having grown tired of Kylian Mbappe's inability to make a decision, or rather, his preference to stay at PSG, they are now turning their attention to convincing Haaland to move to the Spanish capital in the summer.

The report even suggests that Real Madrid are using Jude Bellingham to help convince his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate to swap Manchester for Madrid.

Bellingham is reportedly trying to convince Haaland to sign (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Haaland's Manchester City contract runs until June 2027, he could leave the club much sooner than many would've anticipated. The 23-year-old's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, has previously made clear that Real Madrid is seen as the pinnacle for a player to aspire towards.

"There is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid," she said in March 2023.

"Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the Dreamland for the players. Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn't have the league competition but it does have the Champions League."

