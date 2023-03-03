Erling Haaland's agent drops HUGE hint over future transfer: 'Real Madrid is a dreamland'
Rafaela Pimenta represents Haaland and described how Los Blancos are the only team capable of usurping the Premier League's ability to sign players
Erling Haaland is still only in his first season with Manchester City, but it seems the 22-year-old already has his sights set on other destinations in the future - or, to be specific, Real Madrid.
At least, that's according to Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Speaking at the Business of Football Summit in London, Pimenta explained playing for Pep Guardiola at a club Haaland already has an affinity with certainly persuaded the Norwegian to join Manchester City at the beginning of the season.
However, the Brazilian agent also alluded to there still being more attractive options available in the future, describing the Champions League holders as "dreamland".
“Erling went to City because there was such a history of his family with the club,” Pimenta said. “You’ve seen the pictures of him as a kid wearing a City shirt so it’s only natural he would want to experience what his father experienced.
“And also of course above that, very much above that, is that he wanted to play for Pep Guardiola. But when we have a player, we make plans. Even if the player is 15-years-old. We are planning out his career trajectory."
Pimenta, who took over Mino Raiola's sports agency when the Dutch-Italian passed away last April, represented Haaland during his move to Manchester City and continues to do so now.
She explains how the Premier League's competitiveness is the most enticing aspect for her players, who invariably all want a move in some capacity to the English top tier.
“When I started in this business, if I would say to a player ‘I’ll bring you to England’ the first thing they would say would be ‘what did I do wrong? Why don’t you like me?’
“Now, if I ask a player ‘what is your goal?’ he will say the Premier League. He doesn’t say City, Chelsea or Arsenal but the Premier League.
“This is the place to be for an agent because it is the place the players want to be. It’s a fantastic league. It’s competitive. Every game is a challenge. Everybody wants to watch it. They want to be here."
Despite that, Pimenta recognises there is somewhere other than the Premier League which is still a fantasy many players aspire to make reality.
“But there is the Premier League. And there is Real Madrid. And Real Madrid has something of its own that makes it the dreamland for the players.
“Madrid keeps this magic going. It doesn’t have the league competition but it does have the Champions League.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.