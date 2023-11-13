'They do look really strong' – Manchester City legend Paul Dickov identifies club's biggest rivals for silverware this season

Manchester City's gruelling 4-4 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday evening was further proof of just how high the standard in the Premier League is this season.

Chelsea denied Manchester City victory in the 95th minute, thanks to Cole Palmer's late penalty against his old side, and the title race remains agonisingly close after 12 games. Just five points separate Pep Guardiola's side from fifth-place Aston Villa, as the Citizens prepare for more tough fixtures once play resumes after the international break.

City face second-place Liverpool and RB Leipzig in the Champions League before welcoming Tottenham Hotspur to the Etihad on December 3. For ex-City striker Paul Dickov, it's make or break time for his old side.

"You know, everybody's waxing lyrical about Big Ange and rightly so," Dickov tells FourFourTwo on behalf of American Betting Apps. "I don't think anybody thought, what with Harry Kane leaving, that they would have had the start they have but obviously, the injuries and suspensions they've got could could cost them quite dearly over the coming months.

"Chelsea have been resurgent. They had a great result against Tottenham the other day and then the draw with City. But, for me, they still look a little bit awkward. They can be so impressive in flashes but it's whether they can sustain that over weeks and months that's the real question surrounding them. It's going to take a lot of time because of all the changes behind the scenes. Mauricio Pochettino is doing a good job but he still has his work cut out."

When asked who City's main rival is for the Premier League title this year, Dickov is unequivocal. "For me, it's Liverpool," he says. "The start to the season they've had, the signings they've brought in. They do look really strong. There's been a real rivalry between City and Liverpool over the past four or five years. It's become the biggest game in the country in terms of importance to the title race.

"City have to face all of them in this little patch of fixtures which is very tough but it's something Pep and his players have grown used to over the past few years. They always seem to come through these big games and I expect that to continue."

