Manchester City's Phil Foden out of England squad after acute appendicitis surgery
Ahead of England's game against Ukraine, Manchester City announced that Phil Foden has undergone surgery for appendicitis
Manchester City attacker has left the England squad after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis, his club announced on Sunday.
Foden was a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win over Italy in Naples on Thursday, but will play no part in the Three Lions game against Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.
"Manchester City can confirm Phil Foden has left the England squad after undergoing surgery in London for acute appendicitis," the Premier League champions said on their website on Sunday.
And they added: "Phil will now return to Manchester to begin rehabilitation."
City did not give any indication of how long Foden will be out, but the club did confirm he will miss next weekend's Premier League game at home to Liverpool.
With Foden unavailable, England manager Gareth Southgate has handed a start to Leicester's James Maddison in attack alongside Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and captain Harry Kane.
Kane became England's all-time top scorer outright with his penalty against Italy on Thursday and will be looking to add to his 54 goals in this match.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.