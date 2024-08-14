Manchester United star linked with big move to Europe: report

By
published

Manchester United are not done yet as a busy summer of both ins and outs looking to continue at Old Trafford

One of Manchester United's academy graduates could be on his way out of the club
One of Manchester United's academy graduates could be on his way out of the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are in the midst of a rebuilding and restructuring process under INEOS' new guidance.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have overseen serious change at the club this summer, with a brand-new footballing department tasked with overhauling Erik ten Hag's playing squad. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala and Mason Greenwood are just some of the names to have already been shipped out.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.