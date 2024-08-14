Manchester United star linked with big move to Europe: report

One of Manchester United's academy graduates could be on his way out of the club

Manchester United are in the midst of a rebuilding and restructuring process under INEOS' new guidance.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford have overseen serious change at the club this summer, with a brand-new footballing department tasked with overhauling Erik ten Hag's playing squad. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Willy Kambwala and Mason Greenwood are just some of the names to have already been shipped out.

With a midfielder partner for Kobbie Mainoo the next task, players such as Manuel Ugarte, Sander Berge and Richard Rios have all been mooted but getting further bodies out of the door at Old Trafford remains the utmost priority in order to balance the books.

Scott McTominay's future has been discussed internally for the past two seasons, given the Scotland international was close to joining West Ham United in 2023. The 27-year-old chose to remain at the Theatre of Dreams and delivered when they most needed him, scoring a personal best of 10 in all competitions last year.

But the Manchester United academy graduate is said to be one of the names being considered for an exit, given a sale would count as pure profit for the club in terms of the Premier League's stringent Profit and Sustainability Rulings. According to DiMarzio, McTominay has reportedly now turned down a loan move to Napoli.

It is worth noting the midfielder has just one year left on his current deal at Manchester United, with the club also holding an option to extend that by a further year, which they more than probably would do in order to prevent him leaving on a free transfer in 2025.

“We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs,” said Ten Hag when asked about McTominay’s future in July. “When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest.

“But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

Transfermarkt values the 27-year-old at €32million (£27.4million) and we here at FourFourTwo think INEOS will eventually be forced to sell McTominay in order to make way for a more useful and combative midfield member of their squad. Any deal now could be very late into the window for Manchester United.

