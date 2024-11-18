Manchester United and Liverpool chase £54m Chelsea flop: report

Manchester United and Liverpool are the best of enemies, with both clubs now set to battle for the signature of a £54m forward who flopped at Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim has arrived as Manchester United manager and is now setting about making changes to the playing squad at Old Trafford. With the January transfer window fast approaching, there's a perfect opportunity to make the necessary decisions.

Liverpool won't let Manchester United take control of negotiations for one transfer, though, with Arne Slot's side looking to capitalise on an excellent start to 2024/25 with some January additions.

Manchester United and Liverpool in the race for Christian Pulisic

Pulisic has been in great form for Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from the CaughtOffside Daily Briefing, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing Christian Pulisic from AC Milan, after being left impressed by his performances in both Serie A and the Champions League this term.

Indeed, the American has started the 2024/25 season with seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances in all competitions, marking a serious return to form after a difficult time at Chelsea.

Signed for £58m from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, Pulisic did enjoy winning the Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge, but he ultimately failed to live up to expecations and departed for AC Milan in 2023 for just £18m.

Pulisic largely struggled during his time at Chelsea

After just 18 months in Italy, Pulisic is now close to matching the goals and assists he managed at Chelsea in half the games for Milan. As such, the Italian giants aren't willing to sell the 26-year-old for anything less than £54m, highlighting the sharp turn around in performances.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pulisic would fit in well at both Manchester United and Liverpool, too. Though he has operated mainly as a right-winger, Milan manager Paulo Fonseca has also started Pulisic as an attacking midfield this term, too. This adaptability could perfectly suit Ruben Amorim if he decides to continue with the 3-4-2-1 formation he preferred at Sporting, where two No.10s played in behind a central striker.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would have another top attacking talent who could either replace Mohamed Salah if he decides to leave at the end of his contract, or provide cover across the forward and attacking midfield lines.

Valued at £42m by Transfermarkt, Pulisic's contract expires in 2027, with Milan having the option to add an extra year.

In FourFourTwo's view, though it initially seems surprising that Pulisic would be linked with a move back to the Premier League, his talent is clearly undoubted. He would relish the opportunity to prove himself back in England again, and getting some more time to mature could be the difference he needed.