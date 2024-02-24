Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag on what Antony needs to do after sending on winger in 99th minute in Fulham defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he waited until the 99th minute to bring on Antony against Fulham and has opened up on what the winger needs to do to get more game time with the Red Devils.

United were beaten 2-1 at home by the Cottagers on Saturday as Alex Iwobi struck a 97-minute winner at Old Trafford and it was not until the Nigerian's goal that Ten Hag sent on the former Ajax attacker.

That left hardly any time for the £88 million man to make an impact and fans were baffled by the Brazilian's late introduction.

Asked afterwards if it had been a fitness issue, Ten Hag said: "It was nothing to do with fitness. He is fit but we have many options on the right side where we lack in other positions due to injuries."

And he added: "The form in Antony we all have seen and he has to step up. I see it in training but also others. Omari and Amad Diallo and Garnacho deserve to play."

United had won their previous four fixtures to boost hopes of a top four finish, but Saturday's defeat dents the club's Champions League aspirations.

Ten Hag was missing seven players through injury, including Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial, but the Dutchman said: "With the squad we had today we should have won this game. Both halves were slow starts and we should be ready from the first whistle."

And the United manager was positive despite the loss. "I'm not that opportune after one defeat," he said. "You have to see the bigger picture and the bigger picture looks very good.

"We have to catch up in certain positions, get the injuries back and then we will be in more balance."

And he added: "When we have the players in the squad available we have a good team."

