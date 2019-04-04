Manchester United star's contract delay puts European giants on high alert

Manchester United are confident that David de Gea will sign a new deal, but Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are lurking in wait to see how the situation plays out.

De Gea’s contract runs out in the summer of 2020 and, after the transfer fiasco involving Real Madrid and a fax machine in 2015, United are afraid that this time around they could lose their star stopper for nothing.

However, United are confident of striking a deal to keep their four-time Player of the Year at Old Trafford.

But the Spaniard's huge wage demands mean the negotiations could drag on, and Europe’s biggest clubs are waiting to pounce according to the Express.

The report says that De Gea’s camp are asking for £400k per week, which is still short of Alexis Sanchez’s package which earns the Chilean closer to £500k.

If United allow the situation to go unresolved until January next year, they could face up to De Gea making a difficult decision between three of Europe’s most prestigious clubs.

