Manchester United dealt blow ahead of Real Sociedad clash that spells more trouble for Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have hopes of silverware in just the Europa League left this season

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to face struggles at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been dealt another blow ahead of their upcoming Europa League clash with Real Sociedad.

The Red Devils crashed out of the FA Cup on Sunday after losing on penalties to Fulham, with both Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee missing from twelve yards. With little to no hope of a top-four finish, United's only real routine into Europe ahead of next season is by winning the Europa League.

But even that may be a stretch too far given the teams that remain in the competition, especially given they must first see off La Real which has in the past proved to be a tough task in itself.

Manchester United dealt another blow ahead of Real Sociedad showdown on Thursday

Joshua Zirkzee looks dejected after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout defeat against Fulham

Joshua Zirkzee looks dejected after missing his penalty in the FA Cup shootout defeat against Fulham (Image credit: Getty Images)

With no Chido Obi to choose from either, the Red Devils must try to find a tune out of either Zirkzee or Rasmus Hojlund and that has proved difficult so far this term.

A recent injury to Amad means he will be out until the end of the season and key midfield kingpin Kobbie Mainoo is also out of action for the foreseeable too, so what is the latest bad news for Amorim?

Manchester United forward Amad scored twice in the 2-0 win over PAOK

Amad has been a shining light for the Reds this term but even he will play no part in San Sebastian (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Sociedad star man Martin Zubimendi is fit to play against Amorim's side in midweek, despite picking up what appeared to be an injury in the 4-0 defeat against Barcelona at the weekend.

Zubimendi is rumoured to be of interest at Arsenal this summer and is one of the most highly sought-after midfielders in world football. Transfermarkt values the star currently at €60m (£49.6m)

His inclusion may cause a problem for Manchester United, especially given ageing midfielders Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could be asked to play against him on Thursday.

Zubimendi's injury is being treated as 'minor' and the club are keeping him under 'cotton wool', pinning their hopes of success around him as we reach the business end of the season.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad reacts during the LaLiga match between Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid at Reale Arena on October 06, 2024 in San Sebastian, Spain.

Martin Zubimendi reportedly wants to join Arsenal in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zubimendi - ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now - has previously turned down a move to Liverpool. His capabilities could cause serious problems for the Red Devils this week.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manuel Ugarte has a serious task on his hands dealing with Zubimendi in San Sebastian and it is a midfield battle we can't wait to see unfold later this week.

