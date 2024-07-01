Manchester United hold ‘positive talks’ with Copa America star as transfer gains traction: report

By
published

Manchester United are edging closer to a deal for a sought-after Uruguay international

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag looks on during the FA Cup semi-final with Coventry City,
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have made progress on their efforts to make a first signing of the summer, edging closer to a deal for one of Uruguay’s Copa America stars.

According to one South American outlet, the Red Devils have held ‘positive talks’ with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Manuel Ugarte.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Mountain