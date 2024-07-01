Manchester United hold ‘positive talks’ with Copa America star as transfer gains traction: report

Manchester United have made progress on their efforts to make a first signing of the summer, edging closer to a deal for one of Uruguay’s Copa America stars.

According to one South American outlet , the Red Devils have held ‘positive talks’ with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Manuel Ugarte.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder most recently helped Uruguay to a 5-0 hammering of Bolivia in the Copa America, playing the full 90 of both group games so far.

He began his senior career in earnest with Fénix in his native Uruguay before travelling to Europe with Portuguese outfit Famalicão. Urgate joined PSG in June 2023 from Sporting Lisbon, winning the Ligue 1 title in his debut season.

(Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Since then he has been a mainstay both internationally and domestically, and transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has poured fuel on rumours of him moving to England.

“Ugarte, for the midfield, is a player who could really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer,” the journalist told the Caught Offside podcast . “PSG are prepared to [give] the green light in case they receive a good permanent deal proposal. And what I’m hearing is that Ugarte would be keen on joining Manchester United.

“So in this case, it depends on Man United whether they really want to go for Ugarte. They made contact on both player and club side.”

With talks reportedly progressing, Red Devils fans will doubtless be keen to see if new Sporting Director Dan Ashworth can help get the deal over the line.

Ashworth’s appointment from Newcastle United was confirmed on Monday, following a four-month period of gardening leave.

He is clear to start work trying to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s hand as the Dutchman seeks to build on a disappointing eighth-place finish in 2023/24. United have also been heavily linked with Matthijs De Ligt .

Ashworth has finally joined Man United (Image credit: Getty Images)

