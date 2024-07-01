Manchester United agreement expected for Matthijs De Ligt deal, following contract talks: report

By
published

Manchester United are 'likely' to land Matthijs De Ligt in the coming days

Manchester United target Matthijs De Ligt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Dutch superstar Matthijs De Ligt in a bit to improve their backline.

The Bayern Munich defender is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena, with Kicker over in Germany claiming that Bayer Leverkusen's German international, Jonathan Tah, is close to moving to Bavaria. With Vincent Kompany also signing Eric Dier this summer on a permanent transfer, it looks as if De Ligt could be going at an affordable price, too. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 