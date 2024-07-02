Manchester United: Dan Ashworth's transfer in-tray after sporting director finally starts work

Manchester United and Newcastle United have finally agreed on a compensation package for Dan Ashworth, putting one of the longest-running transfer sagas of 2024 to an end.

After four months of wrangling, the 53-year-old can now end his gardening leave and begin work as the new Old Trafford sporting director. The case had looked like it was heading to an independent heading, but the Magpies are believed to have come to an agreement which has helped them avoid a breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

For Manchester United, it means Ashworth can join new technical director Jason Wilcox, while incoming CEO Omar Berrada will start work on July 13, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team finally have their senior management team in place. So what does Ashworth’s transfer to-do list look like?

Dan Ashworth's transfer in-tray at Manchester United: Sign a new striker

Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

High on the list of priorities this summer will be a new striker to take some of the load off Rasmus Hojlund.

The noise surrounding a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee has increased in recent days, with Manchester United said to be ready to meet the 6ft 4in forward’s £34million release clause.

Another name to keep an eye on is Jonathan David of Lille, who was the subject of regular links to Newcastle during Ashworth’s time at St James’ Park.

Sort out the defence

Matthijs de Ligt of the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images)

The departure of centre-back Raphael Varane has created a vacancy in a back-line that shipped in 58 Premier League goals last season. Fresh blood at the back is therefore desperately needed.

The trail for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite appears to have gone cold after the club’s £35million bid was rejected, while UEFA have put the kibosh on a move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Tobido due to Ratcliffe’s stake in Nice, while Real Madrid appear to be leading the race to sign talented Lille youngster Leny Yoro.

This has seen the club reportedly move for Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, with talks believed to be ongoing. Erik ten Hag coached the 24-year-old centre-back at Ajax and looks to be the main defensive target as things stand.

Bolster the midfield

Manuel Ugarte of PSG (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

A new defensive midfielder will also be on Ashworth’s wish list. Kobbie Mainoo has broken through into both the Red Devils and England team in 2024, but the teenager is more of a box-to-box player who will benefit from a holding midfielder beside him, amid doubts over Casemiro’s future at the club (more on him shortly).

Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain has been heavily linked of late, but the 23-year-old would not come cheap, with PSG believed to be wanting to recoup the £50million they paid Sporting Lisbon last summer in any transfer deal this year.

With PSR limits coming into play, that brings us to Ashworth’s next priority…

Bring in some funds

Casemiro struggled at Manchester United last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s poor recent record in the transfer market could catch up with them from a PSR point of view if they don’t manage to bring in significant funds this summer.

Ashworth will be hoping that Saudi Arabian interest in Casemiro crystalises into a big money offer and that one of Mason Greenwood’s Spanish or Italian suitors pulls the trigger. Offers will also be encouraged for Jadon Sancho, while there is Turkish interest in Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

