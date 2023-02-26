Manchester United end trophy drought with Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle

Manchester United (opens in new tab) clinched their first silverware since 2017 with a controlled 2-0 win over Newcastle (opens in new tab) in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Goals from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford in the space of six first-half minutes did the job for Erik ten Hag's side, who produced a defensive masterclass throughout to restrict Newcastle to just two shots on target.

For the Magpies – who were playing in their first final since 1999, when the same opposition beat them to the FA Cup – their 54-year trophy drought goes on.

Casemiro's opener was his fifth goal for Manchester United (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside via Getty Images)

Ultimately, this final closely followed the form book: United arrived at Wembley having won 16 and lost just one of their last 20 games; Newcastle had failed to win six of their last 10.

And when Casemiro headed in Luke Shaw's free-kick on 33 minutes, such was the Red Devils' supreme defensive organisation, it already looked like it would be their day.

Five minutes later, as Sven Botman deflected Marcus Rashford's shot past the returning Loris Karius – who might have done better – they had one hand on their sixth League Cup.

Erik ten Hag becomes Manchester United's first trophy-winning manager since Jose Mourinho (Image credit: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

A quadruple is still a possibility for United, who advanced to the Europa League round of 32 with victory over Barcelona (opens in new tab) on Thursday and host West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday.

And a first Premier League title in a decade isn't absolutely out of the question for the 20-time English champions, who trail leaders Arsenal (opens in new tab) by eight points with 14 games to go.

For Newcastle, meanwhile, attention turns squarely to their push to secure a top-four finish for the first time since 2003.