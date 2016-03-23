Manchester United to face Guardiola's City in China

Manchester United will face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in China during the 2016-17 pre-season.

The Premier League rivals played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, when United came out on top with a 1-0 victory courtesy of Marcus Rashford's goal.

And the two sides will again do battle on July 25 in Beijing as part of the Chinese version of the International Champions Cup – the first Manchester derby to take place outside of the United Kingdom.

The fixture could potentially see a renewal of the rivalry between ex-Barcelona boss Guardiola and former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho, who is heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford to replace Louis van Gaal at the end of the campaign.

United announced they will play Borussia Dortmund prior to the City game in Shanghai on July 22 and City will also take on Thomas Tuchel's men during the tour on July 28 in Shenzhen.

We'll play Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City in China this July on . More: March 23, 2016

The competition will also take place in Australia and the United States, where Leicester City were announced as participants along with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.