Argentine legend reveals Manchester United interest

Juan Roman Riquelme established himself as one of the greatest attacking midfielders of his generation in the 2000s, shining brightest in his four-year spell.

Initially joining on loan, the Argentine guided the Yellow Submarine to the Champions League semi-finals, leading a team containing Marcos Senna, Diego Forlan and a young Santi Cazorla.

His European days were over at the age of just 29 after heading home to Boca Juniors in 2007, however, it could easily have gone differently for the diminutive Argentine.

Juan Roman Riquelme reveals Manchester United interest

Juan Roman Riquelme in action for Argentina at the 2006 World Cup

Speaking in a recent interview, Riquelme revealed that he came close to joining Premier League giants Manchester United prior to his move back to Argentina, with Sir Alex Ferguson himself personally talking to the Villarreal president about the move.

Speaking to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Riquelme revealed conversations that were had following the 2006 Champions League semi-final tie against Arsenal.

“We played the semi-final with Arsenal in England and he (Ferguson) was at the hotel,” he said.

“He spoke with the president of Villarreal and there was Daniel (Bolotnicoff), who is my representative. He was there because he had gone to buy me. They finished the meeting and Dani says to me: ‘He wants to say hello.’

Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly keen on the playmaker

"He came to buy. Then I say to him: ‘What did you tell him?’ And there he answers: ‘The sports city, El Madrigal (stadium), is for sale… everything is for sale, except Riquelme.

“There I told my representative: ‘Tell Ferguson that I will never forget these five minutes in my life again, but that if the president doesn’t want to sell me, I’ll stay in Villarreal.’ So, I greeted him and I went to have a mate.

“Then we had to go play the Audi Cup with Boca in Germany and he went to the press conference. He said that It had been true that he wanted to buy me and that every time they go to buy a Manchester United player, they want them to respond like me.”

The Red Devils instead signed Michael Carrick from Tottenham that summer and the rest is history.

