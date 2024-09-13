Manchester United linked with ‘next Luka Modric’, with view to move next summer: report

Manchester United are set to be active in the transfer window again

Manchester United look set to continue their youthful squad overhaul in the coming transfer windows with a move for a young Croatian midfielder dubbed ‘the next Luka Modric’.

The Red Devils bolstered their options in the middle of the park over the summer with the late arrival of Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain helping to offset the departures of Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri and Donny van de Beek.

Erik ten Hag’s side have, however, struggled to shrug the difficulties of last season, which saw them slump to their worst-ever Premier League finish while also ending the season with a negative goal difference, losing back-to-back league fixtures as they sit firmly in the bottom half of the table in the early stages of the new campaign.

United had a number of high-profile exits over the summer (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Away from the glamour of the first team, the incoming INEOS regime has put in plenty of groundwork improving the youth sides this summer, with the arrival of talented youngster Sekou Kone signifying a new-found importance to building the club from the ground up, while the impending arrival of free-scoring Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin further cementing this new ideology.

This has partners a youthful transfer approach at senior level, with three signings under the age of 24 bolstering the first-team ranks, while the oldest signing, Noussair Mazraoui, is still only 26. This looks set to continue moving forward as the Old Trafford outfit looks set to make a move for 21-year-old Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Martin Baturina.

Previously dubbed ‘the next Luka Modric’ for his dazzling playmaking ability, Baturina has caught the attention of elite clubs across Europe as his monumental rise continued with a call-up to the national team in 2023.

According to Croatian outlet Germanijak, the Red Devils have had scouts watching the midfielder in recent months with a view to a move next summer. Specialising in the ‘number ten’ role, Baturina’s technical ability and creative flair have seen him become a viable long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes.

Martin Baturina has been linked with Europe's elite (Image credit: Vera Loitzsch - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

United aren’t alone in their interest, however, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Fiorentina all publicly linked to the starlet over the past 12 months. With over 100 senior appearances already under his belt, the playmaker is unlikely to move on the cheap, particularly if Dinamo Zagreb can drum up enough interest for a bidding war between now and the end of the season.

In FourFourTwo’s view, this move will very much verge on the price tag. A deal at a reasonable fee would undoubtedly be seen as smart business, an astute acquisition of a rotation option for Fernandes to help the immense load he has been made to carry over the last few years. However, other areas remain a more pressing issue at Old Trafford, particularly with an exciting crop of midfielders already in the youth sides waiting to burst onto the season, meaning that a large outlay would likely have been better served improving other areas of the team, particularly if the Red Devils run into similar PSR issues next summer.

