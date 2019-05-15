Manchester United given 50/50 chance of landing £100 million top summer target

Manchester United could still land top target Jadon Sancho this summer, despite failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

While the poor run of form that left United with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League has harmed their chances of signing teenage star Sancho, the potential for the deal still going through has today been put at “50/50” – if they are willing to shell out more than £100 million.

The Reds have been named as the Borussia Dortmund winger’s preferred destination if he returns to England.

Speaking on 5 Live, BBC oracle David Ornstein revealed how likely it is to see Sancho running out at Old Trafford next season.

“Jadon Sancho is among the top targets, I understand, for Manchester United – and Manchester United would be the preferred option for Jadon Sancho if he were to return to the Premier League during this transfer window,” Ornstein said.

“I was told that a couple of months ago it was looking like this was nailed on. However, he is reluctant to give up Champions League football, he is reluctant to join an unstable club. He wants stability and he wants to win things.”

However, Ornstein also warned that a number of other major European clubs were also showing interest in purchasing Sancho before next season – but that more Premier League clubs were not among them.

“I’m told ‘never say never’, but as things stand it’s 50/50 on that one [United]. PSG, Juve, Real Madrid have also shown firm interest, but there has been no interest from other Premier League clubs.”

Ornstein also said that any of the interested parties would have to dig deep to land their man, declaring: “The fee this summer would be in excess of £100 million.”

Big changes are expected at Manchester United this summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer likely to sell a number of high earners at the club after a disappointing season.

