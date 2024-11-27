Manchester United leading race for Euro 2024 star to become A-list first signing of Ruben Amorim's era: report

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a forward player who became one of the unexpected stand-out stars of Euro 2024.

The Red Devils are in a period of adjustment following the departure of Erik ten Hag and the arrival of his replacement Ruben Amorim.

It will take some time for the Portuguese coach to assess exactly what he needs, but it appears this target has already been identified, with competition expected from the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Manchester United linked with Euro 2024 star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia impressed at Euro 2024 for Georgia (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report from Italian outlet Sport Mediaset revealed that United are currently leading the race to sign Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian winger was a key player in his nation’s round-of-16 finish, scoring one of the goals in the Crusaders’ unlikely 2-0 win against Portugal.

Amorim is undoubtedly discussing players he needs with United's decision-makers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Napoli man can play as a winger, striker and tuck in behind a no.9, making him perfect for the demands of Amorim’s new system, but they will have to beat off PSG – who reportedly offered him a contract in the summer – and Barcelona.

Sport Mediaset’s report states that the Manchester club are ready to offer Kvaratskhelia a five-year contract worth €8million a season plus bonuses.

Getting him to Old Trafford won’t be cheap either, with the report stating the club expect to ask for around €100million for the 23-year-old upfront, or to reach a similar amount further down the line with performance clauses written into the deal.

However, the Italian outlet revealed that Napoli’s first priority is keeping Kvaratskhelia at the club, with an offer of €6million per year plus bonuses — only if that offer hits a stumbling block will the Serie A outfit consider a sale.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if those mooted figures are what it’d take to get Kvaratskhelia out of Napoli, then it looks a tricky deal for United to do.

Amorim’s three-at-the-back system means one less place in the starting XI for the club’s attackers and a lot of forwards vying for the same three or so places — adding another to the mix for that sort of money seems unlikely, especially when the new boss is likely to want another wing-back to suit his system as well.