Manchester United legend among favourites to take charge of EFL side
Having not been out of coaching for long, an Old Trafford great is eyeing an instant return...
New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has taken charge at Old Trafford over the November international break.
And the Portuguese coach has already made a big call by deciding to remove a key man from Erik ten Hag's staff, instead choosing to bring his own backroom team over from Sporting Lisbon.
This means former striker Ruud Van Nistelrooy has also left United, despite a successful spell as interim coach following the ten Hag sacking, with the Dutchman winning three of his four matches in charge. However, he could be about to make a rapid return to football management, whilst remaining in England.
Ruud Van Nistelrooy shock contender to take over at EFL Championship side
Although he was appointed as an assistant at United last summer, van Nistelrooy was previously successful working as a No.1, having led PSV Eindhoven to the 2022–23 Dutch (KNVB) Cup.
And he could now be about to take the next step to return to football management on a permanent basis.
Reports are suggesting that van Nistelrooy has applied for the currently vacant Coventry City job.
Coventry, who currently sit 17th in the Championship, sacked the highly-popular Mark Robins earlier this month, ending one of the longest managerial tenures in the English game.
Van Nistelrooy appears to have signalled a desire to continue working in England following his short spell at United, although he has no prior experience of the Championship either as a player or coach.
Although he is a leading contender, the Dutch coach could face competition from another Premier League great, with Frank Lampard also heavily linked with a move to the CBS Arena.
VIDEO Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly
Sky Sports have reported that Lampard has held "advanced talks" with club officials, whilst bookmakers have slashed prices on the former Chelsea and Everton manager getting the job.
This means it could be too late for van Nistelrooy who just over a week ago was still working at Manchester United. By this time Coventry had already begun their search for Robins' replacement.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this clearly shows the United legend is keen on getting back to into a coaching role as soon as possible, even if he eventually misses out on the Coventry job. Momentum is huge is football management and van Nistelrooy clearly believes he has it, following his run as United caretaker boss.
Although Coventry appear close to a move for Lampard - who does have experience of managing in England's second tier with Derby County - expect van Nistelrooy to be firmly in the running the next time a job comes up in the Championship.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing about the game, he can often spotted playing at a pitch somewhere in the west London area.
