Ruud van Nistelrooy told to snub one Manchester United player ahead of must-win Leicester clash
The Red Devils host Leicester City this weekend in Ruud van Nistelrooy's final game in interim charge
Ruud van Nistelrooy has been told he must snub one Manchester United player ahead of Sunday's clash with Leicester City.
The Red Devils - who beat PAOK in midweek to record a first European win in over a year - are awaiting the impending arrival of Ruben Amorim, following Erik ten Hag's sacking last month.
Van Nistelrooy - ranked at no.31 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - has taken temporary charge at Old Trafford ever since and has been told how he should line up this weekend, with one high-earner set to be axed.
Rene Meulensteen says Amad should be rewarded for his performance against PAOK
Much has been made of Amad's omission in recent weeks, especially given Marcus Rashford's poor run in front of goal once again for Manchester United.
The young Ivorian forward, however, was in fine form against PAOK in midweek, smashing home twice in the 2-0, earning himself the Man of the Match accolade in the process.
Former Red Devils coach Rene Meulensteen believes Amad has more than earned his chance as he expressed his joy over his performance against the Greek champions on Thursday night.
“Amad Diallo was by far the best man. The first goal, brilliant header, a very clever header,” Meulensteen said via BBC Sport.
“But I was more impressed with the second goal, he made that goal with his tenacity, pressing to win the ball back and then to dribble inside and have a fantastic finish.
“For a player who has not started a lot of the games, he was magnificent.”
In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United are best when getting at teams in wide areas given the attacking quality they possess in Rashford, Garnacho and Amad.
Manchester United are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they take on the Foxes at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports.
