Manchester United linked Graham Potter discusses ‘conversations’ over his next job in management

By
published

Manchester United could have a potential vacancy in the coming weeks, and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter has been quizzed about potentially taking over at Old Trafford

Brighton manager Graham Potter
Former Chelsea and Brighton manager, Graham Potter (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is coming under intense scrutiny following a difficult start to the season and, not for the first time this year, questions are swirling around his future in the dugout.

 A 3-0 defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford before the international break was perhaps written off as a blip, but the heat has ramped up following Tottenham Hotspur’s visit last weekend — which saw another three unanswered goals and a red card for Bruno Fernandes — with the Dutchman’s side looking out of sorts from the off.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 