Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag OFF? Rival poised for shock hire

Manchester United could be set to lose out on hiring Erik Ten Hag.

This week, it's been claimed that United are on the cusp of announcing the 52-year-old following positive discussions. Current interim Ralf Rangnick – who will step into a consultancy role at the end of the season – was even questioned about the imminent confirmation.

But according to reports, there's been a shock hijack at the 11th hour to try and prise Ten Hag to another club.

(Image credit: PA)

The Mirror (opens in new tab) claim that RB Leipzig are preparing an offer for the Ajax manager to succeed Domenico Tedesco at the end of this season – and that United could end up empty-handed.

Tedesco has done a wonderful job since Leipzig sacked now-Leeds manager Jesse Marsche earlier on in the season. Ten Hag is one of the brightest up-and-coming coaches in the world, however, and the Bundesliga side may see an opportunity to snare him. Ten Hag, meanwhile, may like the idea of progressing to Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig – just like Julian Nagelsmann did last summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

Ten Hag was manager of Bayern Munich II during the Pep Guardiola years but has been in Amsterdam since 2017. He has also managed the likes of Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht in his native Netherlands.

Should the Ten Hag deal fall through for United, it's believed that the club are also interested in long-time target Mauricio Pochettino, along with Spain national boss Luis Enrique.

More Manchester United stories

One Bundesliga star is standing out as a potential signing for United, according to reports.

There are big rumours about a busy summer at Old Trafford: Ten Hag apparently wants to bring three Ajax stars with him to the Premier League, while Darwin Nunez is being linked, too.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has called for his teammates to raise their standards.