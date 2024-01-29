Anthony Martial leaving, with new creator joining: Manchester United's dream January transfer window

As ever, speculation is rife as to the transfer activity of Manchester United this January.

There have already been some loan departures away from Old Trafford, most notable among them Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund, but the Red Devils are yet to sign anyone.

Erik ten Hag’s side sit eighth in the Premier League in what has been another turbulent campaign to this point and could undoubtedly do with some reinforcements, but the Dutchman has insisted he won’t fall into the trap of panic buying.

So, where does that leave the English giants with time running out in this window? Here’s what a dream outcome might look like…

Manchester United’s dream January transfer window: Clear some of the deadwood

Anthony Martial has overstayed his welcome, somewhat (Image credit: Getty Images)

The rot at Old Trafford isn’t as deep as it once was but just a brief glance through the squad quickly reveals how far the standard has dropped.

There are players in every position who have had ample opportunities to prove themselves and have failed to do so, and when employees don’t meet expectations, it’s time to move them on. Ten Hag doesn’t come across like an overly sentimental person, so he must be desperate to clear the decks to an extent.

One such player whose time has surely run out is Anthony Martial. The Frenchman promised so much - especially after that derby goal on his debut against Liverpool - but has delivered so little.

The situation is complicated by the fact that he has just undergone surgery and is in the last year of his contract, meaning it’s likely he’ll leave United on a free in the summer, but in an ideal world a suitor would be found before the 11pm deadline on February 1.

Diogo Dalot is another who wouldn’t be missed. The 24-year-old isn’t the worst second-string full-back, but his positional play leaves a lot to be desired and has cost the team a raft of goals this term.

Bring in some creative flair

United lack creativity – and Antony hasn't helped (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no secret that United have a serious goal-scoring problem. Only three teams in the Premier League have found the net less this season, so it’s little wonder they are languishing in eighth.

Rasmus Hojlund’s poor return – two goals in 16 league appearances – has understandably been one of the talking points, but the Dane hasn’t been helped by the lack of service.

In Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho, United have three wingers who, on their day, can cause problems, but that day arrives all too infrequently. They are also quite selfish players and often chase individual glory at the expense of the collective. That’s fine if you’re on the kind of form Rashford was on last season, but when the goals dry up, a problem is left.

To the naked eye, Rashford and Antony are particularly wasteful when in attacking positions. In 17 league appearances, Antony has contributed no goals or assists, while Rashford’s stats are only a little better. The glory days of David Beckham and Ryan Giggs are gone but more creativity from the wing is surely a priority.

United have been linked with Michael Olise, who is wasted at a struggling Crystal Palace. Even still, he has five goals and an assist to his name from nine appearances. Good with both feet, the 22-year-old would be a good addition and could become a regular starter on the right, with Garnacho on the left.

The defensive puzzle

Maguire and Evans have started far too often for Ten Hag's liking this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

While problems exist all over the park, that United have been relying on Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans at the heart of defence perhaps typifies best where the club is right now.

The return of Lisandro Martinez will surely end this nightmare but the lack of depth at the back needs to be addressed soon, especially with the ongoing concern over the form of Rafael Varane.

During Alex Ferguson's reign, his sides were all built on a solid defence. The pairing of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic was iconic, but the Scotsman also had the likes of Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and David May to depend on during his 26-year tenure.

It's easier said than done and world-class centre-backs rarely fall into your lap, but if Ten Hag could lure the next coming of Paolo Maldini to Manchester, that would give them a seismic boost.

