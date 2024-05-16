Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney urges Marcus Rashford to sharpen up or else consider future

Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney can count the players he thinks the club should hold onto for the longer term on one hand, saying only Bruno Fernandes and a clutch of young prospects are good enough to take the club back to the levels they hit in his era.

Rooney was a star player for Sir Alex Ferguson’s final iterations at Manchester United, helping the side to win five league titles and a Champions League on top of numerous other trophies.

But the silverware has dried up considerably for United over the past decade or so, and can now realistically finish no higher than seventh under Erik ten Hag – their joint-worst finish in the past 34 years.

Wayne Rooney: Manchester United will only win anything with kids

Manchester United overcame Newcastle, with a little help from Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

United were able to overcome Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening, with youngster Kobbie Mainoo, Amad and Rasmus Hojlund all scoring while Fernandes put in an impressive playmaking turn from midfield on his comeback from a brief injury.

After watching that 3-2 win, Rooney told Sky Sports, “You have to build the team around Bruno. He's quality and has got fight in him – and then I think all the other players, get rid of them.

“I think you keep the young players, and you keep Bruno. I think it has to be a massive clear out. It has to be. It's not going to be in one year, but I think it's going to be in the next couple of years.”

Rooney reluctantly included Rashford in his list of potential departures, but believes he ‘has the capabilities to play at the top level’ if he is willing to do the hard yards and push himself to the next level for United.

Marcus Rashford has endured a turbulent season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“'I just wonder…is it time for Marcus to go and play somewhere else?”, he said. “I think he has to ask himself that question. [But] I want him to stay and break records at this club. He needs to work hard and get his head down.”

Rooney believes there are a few others who United may not want to ship out immediately as part of that two-year project he has touted.

He continued: “[Onana] has had a shaky start but has got better and better over the year. For me, Dalot's done well. Maguire has had an in-and-out season. To compete in this league they need better players.

“Don't get me wrong: these players are good players. But to compete with Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal, they need better players."

