Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney urges Marcus Rashford to sharpen up or else consider future

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has told his modern-day counterpart Marcus Rashford it's time to start fulfilling his potential

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney with Marcus Rashford inset
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney can count the players he thinks the club should hold onto for the longer term on one hand, saying only Bruno Fernandes and a clutch of young prospects are good enough to take the club back to the levels they hit in his era.

Rooney was a star player for Sir Alex Ferguson’s final iterations at Manchester United, helping the side to win five league titles and a Champions League on top of numerous other trophies.

