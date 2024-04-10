Manchester United manager in talks over new contract, providing clues over the future of Red Devils: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester United's revolution is continuing under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS watches from the directors box ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on January 14, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are in talks to tie Marc Skinner down to a new contract – perhaps providing clues as to where the club stand on Erik ten Hag.

Skinner's deal with Manchester United's women's team is set to expire at the end of this season and as per The Athletic, has been the subject of fan unrest. Chants and banners have been present at Red Devils games, with Skinner an unpopular figure with some supporters, as he sees his side 15 points off the top of the WSL.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1