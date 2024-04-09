Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo wanted by Real Madrid in blockbuster summer transfer: report

Real Madrid have set their sights on Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United, according to reports.

In a sensational report from Don Diario, it’s thought that the La Liga giants are keen on bringing in the teenager who only broke through into the Red Devils first team this season.

Under Erik ten Hag 's management this season, the Premier League giants have endured a torrid campaign. There is a possibility that finishing fifth in the league might secure qualification for the next season’s expanded Champions League , but that will be the only trophy of the term for them.

Kobbie Mainoo has already excelled for England (Image credit: Alamy)

But one of the brightest sparks of this season has been the emergence of Mainoo, who recently earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad ahead of the European Championships.

Mainoo is anticipated to become a cornerstone of the club’s midfield for years to come and there are already talks underway over a new contract beyond his current deal, which extends until 2027.

But, indeed, this recent report suggests that Real Madrid are keen on the player, who has caught the eye of Real Madrid's chief scout, Juni Calafat.

Florentino Perez is thought to be a fan of the Manchester United youngster (Image credit: PA)

Furthermore, club president Florentino Perez reportedly sees Mainoo as a 'very interesting' signing for the side, even though they are well-stocked in the midfield department.

That said, Luka Modric's contract expiring this summer and Toni Kroos is of veteran age, so Real Madrid may look to bring in fresh blood.

For me, there is not much chance that Real Madrid will even attempt to secure the signing of Mainoo, who will be deemed not-for-sale by Man United. He is still developing as a player and Los Blancos will not be able to offer the same level of minutes as the Red Devils for next season.

At Old Trafford, Mainoo is a starter and it would be hard to see any such move from a club that has a decent crop of midfielders in their squad. The move would also be catastrophic for new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's PR, with the INEOS chief facing losing fans' trust, were he to sell one of their best players.

