Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho wanted permanently by Borussia Dortmund, but there's a problem: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is reportedly wanted by Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal, but there is an issue

Jadon Sancho pictured at Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United's game against Nottingham Forest in August 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is wanted by Borussia Dortmund in a permanent deal this summer, but there is one issue which could see the transfer scuppered.

Sancho spent four seasons at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 after two years at Manchester City as a youth player.

