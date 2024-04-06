Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho wanted permanently by Borussia Dortmund, but there's a problem: report

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is wanted by Borussia Dortmund in a permanent deal this summer, but there is one issue which could see the transfer scuppered.

Sancho spent four seasons at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 after two years at Manchester City as a youth player.

The England forward then joined Manchester United for around £73 million in 2021, but the move did not really work out and he returned to Dortmund on loan in January.

The German giants are now reportedly keen to take him back to the Westfalenstadion in a permanent transfer, but Manchester United's high asking price for the 24-year-old could prove prohibitive.

United are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £40m and according to the Daily Mail, Dortmund are not prepared to pay that amount for a player they originally signed for around £8m in 2017.

Since his return to Dortmund in January, Sancho has scored twice in 12 appearances for BVB and has two assists.

Sancho played the 90 minutes as Borussia Dortmund lost 1-0 at home to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Unless a permanent deal can be agreed, the 24-year-old will report back to Manchester United in the summer.

The England forward, who has 23 caps for the Three Lions, is under contract with the Red Devils until 2026.

