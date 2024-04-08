Manchester United have found Kobbie Mainoo's midfield partner for the next decade: report

Manchester United are heading into the summer transfer market with a number of positions to address - but they might have already settled on Kobbie Mainoo's midfield partner for the next decade.

Since making his debut for Manchester United against Everton in November 2023, Mainoo has emerged as the club's brightest talent. He's received an England call up in the midst of a whirlwind few months, and now the club looks set to build the midfield around him.

But with Casemiro aging and Sofyan Amrabat's loan deal coming to an end, the Red Devils have started looking for alternative defensive midfielders to enable Mainoo further room to thrive at Old Trafford.

Casemiro's impact has wained at Old Trafford this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs, who was speaking to GiveMeSport, Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes has emerged as a "top target" - though any transfer would rely on the departure of at least one midfielder already in the squad.

“I think Joao Gomes is among Manchester United’s top midfield targets. The first thing to say is that the midfield will depend, at least in that position on Casemiro, on whether he departs. There is firm Saudi interest," Jacobs explained.

“Christian Eriksen has already said that he’s unhappy with his game time, so potentially he’s also outgoing. We know there’ll be interest in Scott McTominay, but Manchester United value him. However, he’s also been linked with various clubs for the last few windows.

“So, naturally, Manchester United will look to strengthen that area of midfield if the departures allow them to generate squad space, wage space and funds to do so.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gomes has impressed since arriving in England last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still only 23, Gomes and Mainoo could form an excellent partnership at Old Trafford for the next decade, with the Brazilian having impressed hugely since arriving at Wolves in January 2023. Comfortable at the base of midfield, Gomes' arrival would allow Mainoo to continue thriving in his box-to-box role.

While Transfermarkt suggests that Gomes is worth £25m, his Molineux contract still has four years remaining, meaning reports of a £40m price tag are much more likely.

We at FourFourTwo believe this is a deal that makes total sense for Manchester United, especially considering the diminishing abilities of Casemiro. Plus, the Red Devils wouldn't be shelling out another extortionate fee, with this deal much more astute a signing.

More Manchester United stories

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to troll Erik ten Hag with perfectly-timed social post

Gordon Strachan reveals how Sir Alex Ferguson stood apart from football booze culture

Erik ten Hag keen to fast-track Manchester United 16-year-old after contract decision