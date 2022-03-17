Manchester United report: Ajax wonderkid eyed by Red Devils

Manchester United are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer, with one Ajax wonderkid drawing attention.

The Red Devils are looking to appoint a new permanent manager very soon and Ajax chief Erik Ten Hag appears to be one of the leading candidates, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick stepping into a consultancy role. Mauricio Pochettino is also on the list.

With Ajax surprisingly crashing out of the Champions League last-16 this week on the same night that United succumbed to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford, it's possible that the Amsterdam outfit may not only struggle to keep hold of their manager but a number of their stars, too.

The Athletic are reporting that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is one target for United.

Gravenberch broke into the team as a youngster, replacing the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Donny van de Beek, who left for Barcelona and Old Trafford, respectively. The 19-year-old is capable of playing most midfield roles to a high level and with excellent physicality for a teenager, he will surely improve in the future.

The situation with the central midfielder's contract would seemingly put United in the driving seat for a move, too.

With just a year on his contract from this summer, Gravenberch seems as if he could take his pick of where to go this summer, with Ajax bracing themselves for bids – otherwise they'd lose him for free the following year. With the Eredivisie model being all about selling players at their peak value, this represents a tough position for the Dutch champions to be in.

The teen sensation may have baggage, however, that puts the 20-time English champions off from signing him. Gravenberch is represented by Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba's agent, who has spoken out against United throughout the World Cup winner's time back in the Premier League. The Red Devils may wish to make a quick break away from Raiola as well as Pogba, whose contract is up this summer.

Gravenberch is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester United stories

LIVERPOOL Reds in pole position ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Ajax superstar Antony

MISERABLE MAGUIRE It's official: Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is the most miserable player in the Premier League

TRANSFER REPORT Manchester United plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings