Manchester United report: Erik Ten Hag to be announced within hours, with £250m of talent targeted to rebuild squad

Manchester United are on the cusp of announcing Erik Ten Hag of Ajax as their next permanent manager.

That's according to multiple reports that say that the Dutchman has had positive talks with the club and that he will be confirmed shortly, with a number of high-profile transfer targets linked with moves to Old Trafford.

In particular, there are a number of former Ajax players being touted for transfers to Manchester – but also a number of current Premier League stars that the Red Devils reportedly have their eye on.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports claim that Harry Kane, Ruben Neves and Declan Rice are all being linked with moves. Kane was the centre of a transfer saga involving United's neighbours Man City last summer and with Cristiano Ronaldo potentially departing at the end of this current campaign, the England captain is the first choice to replace him as striker.

United's midfield is much-maligned, too. Declan Rice and Ruben Neves represent very different prospects but while Rice is valued at way over £100m by Europa League-chasing West Ham United, Neves was apparently close to leaving last summer – and could be a realistic target.

(Image credit: PA)

One report from the Guardian (opens in new tab) is suggesting that Steve McLaren will be appointed as the assistant to Ten Hag. McClaren had Ten Hag as his assistant during the 2008/09 season when he was in charge of Twente in the Eredivisie.

Kane is valued at around £90m (opens in new tab) by Transfermarkt, Rice is valued at around £68m (opens in new tab) and Neves at around £36m (opens in new tab) – though each could cost considerably more.

