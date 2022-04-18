Manchester United report: Former Chelsea boss advises Erik ten Hag on future move

Manchester United have a verbal agreement with Erik ten Hag – but the deal is not yet binding.

That could all change any day now, however, with the current Ajax manager set to sign a three-year contract at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has been the favourite for a few weeks now, despite chiefs at the Amsterdam outfit insisting nothing has formally been signed.

One former Premier League boss and fellow Dutchman has apparently advised Ten Hag to "do it" and put pen to paper on his Red Devils future, though.

Former Chelsea man Guus Hiddink, who twice stepped into interim roles at Stamford Bridge, was in attendance at the KNVB Cup final this weekend to support his former club PSV against Ten Hag's Ajax. The Eindhoven side beat their rivals 2-1 to spoil Ajax's afternoon.

Hiddink, who has also managed the likes of South Korea, Australia and the Netherlands national sides, was heard telling Ten Hag "do it! do it!" in reference to his move to Manchester, on camera as the 52-year-old United target was interviewed by ESPN before kick-off.

Manchester United this week overcame Norwich City 3-2, with Cristiano Ronaldo the star of the show – though rumours suggest that Ten Hag has told the Portuguese legend that he is not in his plans once he takes over as manager.

Ralf Rangnick is set to become a consultant at United when his time as interim manager ends.

